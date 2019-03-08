Seann Walsh Refused £500k Porn Film With Katya Jones

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones. (Twitter)

Seann Walsh has claimed he was offered £500,000 to star in a pornographic film with Katya Jones.

The 33-year-old comedian and the married 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro dancer caused controversy on last year's Latin and ballroom series when they were pictured smooching during a night out following a day of dance practice.

And despite the pair publicly apologising and describing their kiss as a "one-off mistake", Seann has now claimed Television X offered the pair the chance to make a porn movie.

Speaking at one of his stand-up gigs in Norfolk, he is quoted by The Sun's Bizarre TV column as saying: "Television X offered me £500,000 to do a porn film with Katya but she said no."

The 'Bad Move' actor also joked he smooched Katya - who is married to fellow 'Strictly' pro Neil Jones - to distract the public from hearing about Brexit, but admitted the fallout was the "worst four months of my life".

Last month, Seann used the controversial incident - which resulted in him being dumped by his then-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries - for material in another of his shows, joking that people should be unfaithful "indoors" if they are going to get up to such antics.

He said: "You never think you are going to be on the front pages. People dressed up as me for Halloween. It was bizarre!

"But if you're going to cheat, do it indoors.

"A lot of people were wishing I was dead. They were writing to me going, 'Why don't you just f**king die!'. I wanted to say, 'I didn't kiss your wife.' "

Seann's ex Rebecca previously admitted she wanted to "find a way" to get through her heartbreak so she can date again following their split.

She said: "I am getting on with things but when it comes to dating, it will be tricky to trust anyone again.

"Still, if it takes seeing a therapist to help me learn how to, I'll do it. I'd rather find a way through this.

"Seann and I haven't stayed in touch. We won't be in contact again."