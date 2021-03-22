Secret Diet Behind Hande Erçel's Slim Body Revealed

Social media followers have circulated a recent picture of beautiful Turkish actress Hande Erçel, where she looked slim and stunning as she sported a LBD.

Followers wondered about the diet Hande adopts which makes her look this graceful.

Foochia.com answered those questions and revealed that Hande Erçel has lost 5 kgs in one week after following a rigid diet, as follows:

Hande Erçel made sure to drink a large amount of water between meals, as water has various benefits, especially on an empty stomach, including fighting infections and cleaning the body from accumulated toxins.

Hande introduced salad to all her main meals, because vegetables are rich in fiber and help reduce hunger and prevent overeating.

Erçel abstained eating foods rich in sugar and carbohydrates, and replaced them with green apples to feel full between meals.

The beautiful actress divided her meals into 6 portions, which helps her increase metabolism and burn fat.

In addition to her previous diet, Hande Erçel practices Pilates for an hour every day.

Now that you're familiar with Hande Erçel's diet, are you going to apply it?

Don't forget to consult your dietitian before starting a new diet, to make sure that it does not negatively affect your health.