Selena Gomez lashes out at security guard

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez defends her fans once again and lashes out at the security guard.

During Beyonce's Paris concert as part of her “Renaissance” tour, a video was caught of Selena Gomez having a heated conversation with a security guard was caught on camera Friday night.

The reason behind the altercation is not confirmed, however, social media users claimed the singer got angry at the security guard for being late, while the majority stated Gomez was defending her fans as the security guard was allegedly rough with them.

Gomez's fans flooded Twitter with appreciation posts for the singer, and how much they are thankful for Selena's support and defense.

The Lose You To Love Me singer is yet to comment on the matter.