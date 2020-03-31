Selena Gomez Reveals She's Been Listening to The Weeknd During Quarantine

And that includes music from her ex, The Weeknd.

The actress, 27, revealed Monday she had been listening to his newly released song Songbird during self-isolation.

The song was included as part of a larger list Selena shared with fans, detailing the types of media she had been consuming throughout quarantine to 'keep me positive and help pass the time.'

She was also listening to music from JP Saxe, Lauren Daigle, Kari Jobe, and Roddy Ricch.

As far as reading materials, Selena recommended Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming, The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson.

She also recommended the NPR podcast Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me, the TV show Good Girls, and the movie Clueless.

Selena dated The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, for 10 months from 2016 to 2017.

The former flames made their relationship Instagram official back in April 2017 after attending Coachella Music Festival together.

'I really am [happy]. It's great. I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy,' she said at that time during an interview with InStyle.

Selena Gomez supports beau The Weeknd at his Concert in Philly.

'It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family, and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure.'

'You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense,' she said about the new man in her life. 'I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else.'

Interestingly, the couple both moved on with their exes following the end of their relationship, with The Weeknd rekindling his romance with Bella Hadid and Selena with Justin Bieber.

Both of the relationships have since ended.

Selena later shared cute candid snaps of herself preparing food in her kitchen.

She captioned them: 'Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy. Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you.'

Selena gave her recommendations for music including another song byu her ex The Weeknd titled The Blessing.

She also shared several other suggestions for movies, books, and podcasts.

