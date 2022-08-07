Selena Gomez's New Italian Boyfriend

Written by Lara Elayan

For Selena Gomez's 30th birthday, she decided to go to holiday in Italy with a group of friends and maybe.. a new lover!

This recent Wednesday, the daily mail has revealed some pictures of Selena Gomez and her friends in a yacht in Positano where an Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino was there.

Rumors coupled up in the past between Selena and Iervolino where they have linked and low-key hinted that there's something between them, however, it has not been confirmed.

“Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time,” the source said.

The source followed by claiming “She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy.”

Some cute moments happened between them that drove the world insane due to suspicion.

They spent most of the time together dancing and hugging each other, even Iervolino gave her a few kisses on her forehead.