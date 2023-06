ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez cuts down her followers and removed a bunch of A-listers.

Singer Selena Gomez is clearing out a list of names from her followers and among them is her rumored ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Selena Gomez Appears to Unfollow Zayn Malik, Hadid Sisters & Dua Lipahttps://t.co/4h6CcZDMYH#OneDirection #1D @1DRocksTweets



A string of "unfollows" from Selena Gomez has fueled new rumors of a feud between her and several stars. pic.twitter.com/vIR0nnqE6w — 1D Rocks: News Tweets (@1DRocksTweets) June 25, 2023

According to TMZ, Gomez unfollowed Dua Lipa, Zayn Malik, and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her sister, Bella, and Zendaya.

No reason has been released on why Selena unfollowed these celebrities, leaving the internet buzzing with wild theories about Gomez's relationships.