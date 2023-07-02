Selna Gomez: Rema changed my life forever

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez shared an appreciation post to Nigerian singer Rema.

Selena Gomez released a collaboration with singer Rema in 2022, and the song which was titled Calm Down was a huge hit and became one of the top number-one songs.

And Gomez, 30, shared with her Instagram followers a series of images that were posted as a tribute to her friend Rema, and the singer said that the 23-year-old changed her life forever.

The Lose You To Love Me singer wrote: "This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever."

The post included pictures of the music video of Calm Down. According to Fresh Sheet Music, Gomez and Rema first crossed paths at a charity event and discovered their shared love for music and their complementary artistic styles.

The spark ignited their desire to create something unique together, ultimately leading to the birth of “Calm Down.”

Calm Down was released on Feb. 11, 2022, and now has 529M views on Youtube after 9 months of its release.