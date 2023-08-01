Serenay Sarıkaya and Kerem Bürsin are in love again!

ALBAWABA - What if Kerem Bürsin loved her too much?

It has been reported that the star of Ya Çok Seversen (What If You Love Too Much) Kerem Bürsin and Aile actress, Serenay Sarıkaya have developed romantic feelings towards each other, after breaking up years ago.

The rumors started when Bürsin's older sister Melis Bürsin followed Sarıkaya on her Instagram account, and the actress followed Melis back.

Serenay Sarıkaya ile Kerem Bürsin cephesinde hayranlarını heyecanlandıran bir gelişme yaşandı.



Bürsin'in ablası, yıllar sonra Sarıkaya’yı yeniden takip etmeye başladı. Yaşanan bu olay sonrası hayranları tarafından, "Acaba barışıyorlar mı ?" şeklinde yorumlar gelmeye başladı.… pic.twitter.com/b4ZNPKojKK July 31, 2023

And fans believe that the pair are back together after years of separation, the pair previously were linked from 2015 to 2019. Bürsin later moved on with his co-star Hande Erçel before calling it quits in 2022.

Before Kerem, Sarıkaya was linked to Turkish actor, Çagatay Ulusoy the duo dated for a few months in 2014.

Neither Bürsin nor Sarıkaya have confirmed the news of their rumored romance yet.

The rumors come after Bürsin previously revealed that he is a fan of Sarıkaya's series Aile, Bürsin shared on his Instagram story a video documenting that he was watching the Turkish series which also stars Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ. And back then Twitter was flooded with questions where fans were asking if Bürsin is still in love with Sarıkaya, or if he was just a fan of the Turkish show.