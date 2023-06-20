Shaimaa Saif loses more than 50 KG

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 20th, 2023 - 09:05 GMT
ALBAWABA - Shaimaa Saif appears to have lost a huge amount of weight in new snaps. 

TV host and actress, Shaimaa Saif shared on her Instagram page a new series of pictures where she surprised her fans with a shocking amount of weight. 

 

Saif then revealed that these pictures are actually made with AI and not her real pictures. 

Shaimaa Saif is a 34-year-old Egyptian actress who is most famous for her role in Matrah Matrouh, and the TV personality is also known for co-hosting the game show, Mataneekh. 

The comedian has 6.6 million Instagram followers.

 

