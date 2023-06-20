Shaimaa Saif loses more than 50 KG

ALBAWABA - Shaimaa Saif appears to have lost a huge amount of weight in new snaps.

TV host and actress, Shaimaa Saif shared on her Instagram page a new series of pictures where she surprised her fans with a shocking amount of weight.

Saif then revealed that these pictures are actually made with AI and not her real pictures.

Shaimaa Saif is a 34-year-old Egyptian actress who is most famous for her role in Matrah Matrouh, and the TV personality is also known for co-hosting the game show, Mataneekh.

The comedian has 6.6 million Instagram followers.