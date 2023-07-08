Shake that belly! Watch Mo Salah dance with Ahmed Saad to Egyptian music

ALBAWABA - Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad has met an Egyptian icon while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.

The Wassa Wassa hitmaker was dining in a restaurant in a Greece where the Liverpool star Mo Salah happened to be there too.

Saad couldn't help but sing and dance with the Egyptian footballer and shared the footage with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

In the first video, Salah was seen singing and dancing to Ahmed Saad's hit 'Eh ElYoum El Helw Da' translated to 'What a Deautiful Day', and Saad captioned the video 'What a beautiful Salah.'

In another footage, the famous two stars were seen participating other diners dancing to Wassa Wassa.

Later that day, Mo Salah has met another Egyptian celebrity in Mykonos. It was controversial singer Mohamed Ramadan.

In the picture, the Number One hitmaker wrapped his arm around the Liverpool star as the posed against the beach and shared it with his 23.7 million followers on Instagram.

Ramadan captioned the picture with: "11 ya habibi ya mo" translated to: "Oh my love, O Mo" where 11 is Mo Salah's Liverpool jersey number.