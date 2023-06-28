Shakira learned of infidelity while dad was in ICU

ALBAWABA - Shakira revealed she found out about Gerard Piqué cheating while her father was in the ICU.

Singer Shakira opened up about how she found out the her ex-partner footballer Gerard Piqué was cheating on her while her father, William Mebarak Chadid was in the ICU, the singer said: "I did not think I would survive."

Piqué and Shakira ended their relationship after 12 years of dating, and the singer revealed that when she found out about the infidelity she was consumed with sadness

Shakira shared that she found out about the cheating through the press, while William, 91, was in the hospital after a car accident that left him in the ICU.

The singer told the Spanish People magazine: "While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart, I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

"The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Piqué, 36 cheated on his partner of 12 years Shakira with Clara Chía, 24, and now it has been claimed that Chía and Piqué are preparing wedding plans.

According to a few sources, Piqué’s family is more than delighted with the news saying: "Clara is already someone from the family, she speaks Catalan, and she is a wonderful girl...everything is easier."

According to Ok diary, Piqué and his girlfriend had planned to announce their wedding on June 24 on the day of the athlete's little brother's wedding.

According to sources close to the couple, Piqué has already given Clara an engagement ring.