Shakira releases another Piqué song

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 26th, 2023 - 01:35 GMT
Shakira is back with another hit

ALBAWABA - Shakira just released a song titled TQG, a collaboration with singer Karol G, and the new single has very clear messages to the singer's ex, Gerard Piqué. 

In January, Shakira released a single dedicated to her ex, footballer Gerard Piqué, where she opened up about him cheating on her, the song was titles Music Sessions #53, and it was a collaboration with singer Bizarrap.

And now, Shakira is back with another hit titled TQG with Karol G, and Shakira is sending messages to Piqué through her new song. 

In the new single, she sings: "Seeing you with the new one hurt me, but I'm already on my own, what we lived is forgotten and that's what has offended you."

"And even my life has improved, you are no longer welcome here, what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn't even make me angry, I laugh."

She sang: "Now you want to come back, you can tell, (mmm yeah), wait for me there, as if I'm an idiot," she added: " "tell your new baby that I don't compete for men."

 

 
