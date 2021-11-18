Shawn Mendes And Camilla Cabello Announce Their Split

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are officially not together anymore.

The duo announced their breakup on Wednesday in a pair of matching statements posted to their Instagram Stories.

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote, punctuating their joint announcement with several heart emojis. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Mendes and Cabello began dating in July 2019, but the had been collaborating musically since 2015, releasing their song 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

They made their first public appearance as a couple at the August 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their love song “Señorita,”

Camila later opened up to Elle about how it was the first time she'd been in love, commenting, “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person.

"I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say — I think that’s what makes me emotional.”

The two spent a lot of time together, and rode out the beginning of the COVID pandemic together in early 2020.

Just a few weeks ago, the former couple showed off their coordinating costumes while celebrating Halloween together.