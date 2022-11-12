Sherine Abdel Wahab & Hossam Habib are married again

ALBAWABA- Sherine Abdel Wahab made her first appearance in the media during a phone call with Amr Adib, during which she updated her supporters on her health after being released from the hospital and shocked them by announcing her return to Hossam Habib.

"I really have to stay polite on the call today, I am like a bomb in one that many people adore like this and people who get up and sit and think of me, I am glad about you and safe with you," she said at the outset of the conversation.

"I am still undergoing my psychiatric treatment, which I undergo from the hour of the birth of my two girls Maryiam and hana," Sherine continued in her intervention. "From the sound of my voice, you can feel that I do not require anything."

Sherine then addressed the audience, saying that she had good news for them, and revealed that she had written a book about Hossam Habib, returning to him once more. She added: "We wrote the book at 9 o'clock in the presence of close people."

When asked if she meant magic, Sherine Abdel Wahab replied: "I can't speak about this, but these things are mentioned in the Qur'an, me Sherine I made a mistake that I spoke in public." She also apologized on behalf of Hossam Habib, saying: "I apologize to Hossam, and if you I stood up on the day I talked about him, something so strong was made for us," and added: " Our master Muhammad people differed on him and of course she, humans in this world and the hereafter, my story was on the commons between me and Amr.”

I don't know how to love easily and hate easily, this is the love of my life, I still love him, and I want to tell people I am safe because I am among you, Hossam Habib is very good and they are very good people, and I promise people enough with personal things, and I promise them that I will close this page, and I will sing the sweetest song," she continued.



Hossam Habib also intervened in the conversation by saying, "We are like any two in the world, and our problems are all stupid. We are very simple, and like any two in the world, we have the rules that our lives stay private to us; each of us is the second honor, and our life is for us only. The people who took a position from me I tell you I excuse you because I also love her like you."

