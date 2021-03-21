Super Sandokan! Can Yaman Applies a Crazy Stunt and Sets His Arms on Fire! Watch

Turkish actor Can Yaman has set pulses racing with his latest Instagram videos.

The handsome actor was performing a stunt for his upcoming-promising series Sandokan, which was described as crazy and daring.

Yaman literally set his arms on fire after a large number of stunt coordinators and safety crew members were preparing him and making sure that he's going to be safe during the stunt.

At the end of the video, Can was seen getting out of a large gate while his arms were flaming with fire while holding two swords, before his team puts it off.

In Italian, Can captioned the video "Fiery works" adding SandoCan instead of Sandokan.

Can Yaman has been residing in Rome since he was announced to play the leading role in Sandokan.

The Turkish actor has been pouring his Instagram account, followed by 8.2 million followers, with footage of the rigid training camp he's been attending to prepare him for the upcoming role.

Can is taking his role very seriously, as Sandokan is going to be an important landmark in his career.

So far, we've seen him working out in the gym, taking combat and swordsmanship classes, horseback riding and performing stunts.

We think that viewers are going to see an outstanding performance of Can Yaman as a pirate and a fighter.