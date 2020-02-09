  1. Home
They Grow up so Fast! Toyor Al Jannah Star Alwaleed Miqdad Got Engaged.. Check How Hansdome He's Become

Published February 9th, 2020 - 11:30 GMT
Alwaleed was known during his childhood through his songs

In the past couple of days, social media and news websites have been buzzing with the news of Toyor Al Jannah star, Alwaleed Miqdad, after his brother Al-Mu'tasim published a video of them from the engagement party.

 

The audience interacted extensively with the news, especially that Alwaleed was known during his childhood through his songs that he presented with his brother and family members on Toyor Al Jannah "Birds of the Paradise" channel, as they expressed their shock of Miqdad reaching the age of marriage, since they all remember him as a little boy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(قُلْ بِفَضْلِ اللَّهِ وَبِرَحْمَتِهِ فَبِذَٰلِكَ فَلْيَفْرَحُوا هُوَ خَيْرٌ مِّمَّا يَجْمَعُونَ) . تتوجت أجمل لحظات العمر بفضل الله و نعمته في يوم الجمعة ٧/٢/٢٠٢٠ بحفل خطوبتي الجميلة على صاحبة الصون، ونور الدرب، و مهجة القلب، الغالية نور غسان مقداد. سائلًا المولى عز وجل ان يتمم علينا الخير و يبارك لنا في قابل أيامنا، ويديم الفرح و السرور. @noor_mekdad

A post shared by الوليد مقداد | Waleed Miqdad (@waleedmiqdad) on

It appears that the news of Alwaleed's engagement sparked the curiosity of the audience to search for his fiancée's identity, discovering that he got engaged to his cousin Noor Ghassan Meqdad, who is 21 years old.

The audience circulated a picture of Noor from her high school graduation, accompanied by a man who appeared to be her father.

Toyor Al Jannah Star Amina Karam Removes Hijab and Attacks Wife of Channel Manager! (Pictures)

