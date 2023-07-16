Tom Holland goes viral for intense gay sex scene

ALBAWABA - Tom Holland went viral after performing an intense sex scene in The Crowded Room.

In a new Apple TV original series, The Crowded Room, Tom Holland plays the role of a man who gets arrested for committing a crime, Tom Holland's character, Danny, struggles with multiple personality disorder.

One of the personalities Danny struggles with is a woman named Ariana, and in the series, Ariana has intense sex with a man in one of the episodes of the series.

The Spiderman actor went viral for the sex scene that was featured in the Apple TV production, and Holland was praised for his brilliant performance and versatility.

However, the scene was not sunshine and rainbows, as the actor revealed playing the role of Danny broke him to the point where he had to take a break from filming.

The show managed to showcase Danny's character in a brilliant way, by not portraying him as only a criminal, but an individual who faces serious mental health issues.

The Crowded Room is based on the non-fiction book The Minds of Billy Milligan.

