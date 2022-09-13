Top Movies And Series That Features/Depicts Queen Elizabeth II

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II left the world in mourning, in efforts of keeping her memory alive and focusing on the impact the queen had on pop culture we have decided to round up some of the best appearances of the queen or depiction of her royal self in pop culture.

Filmmakers love to depict the queen in their movies because we barley know who she is behind closed doors, she strictly follows protocols every time she is in the public view. Giving filmmakers a blank canvas to work with and actors some leeway in their portrayals.

The Queen has been portrayed in many slapstick comedy movies, animation features and more serious biographical drama series and movies. As well, as sketches featuring the Queen herself alongside Paddington the bear and James Bond.

Here are a few depictions of the Queen Elizabeth II in pop culture

1. The Queen



The dramatic film from writer Peter Morgan and director Stephen Frears focused on the days after the fateful death of Princess Diana and the refusal of The Queen and Prince Charles to give Princess Diana any formal recognition that a member of the royal family would get in the event of their demise.

Actress Dame Helen Mirren won an Academy Award for her performance in The Queen



2. 2012 Olympic performance alongside James Bond

In a promotional sketch for the Olympic Games, the Queen herself appeared next to Daniel Craig in a short. During the opening ceremony of the 2012 games, where Craig escorted her to a helicopter before the pair appeared to base jump out over the crowd at London Stadium.

3. The Queen and Paddington The Bear



For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — the 70th anniversary of her reign —, Queen Elizabeth II, filmed an adorable video with Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) at tea at Windsor Palace.

4. The Crown

The award winning Netflix series from the show runner Peter Morgan follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II during various stage of The Queen’s life portrayed by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton.

5. The Naked Gun 1988



Detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) tackles The Queen In the classic slapstick comedy Naked Gun, detective Drebin must protect Queen Elizabeth II (Jeannette Charles) from a plot to assassinate her.



6. Johnny English Reborn 2011



While The Queen is featured in more than one plot in the movies. One of which she is convinced to abdicate the throne to save her precious brood of puppies. However, the one that takes the cake was in Johnny English 2011 where an assassin is disguised as The Queen and while a chase ensued, the real Queen is fallen victim of Johnny English spy training.



7. Family Guy and The Simpsons



The Queen has made cameo appearances in both the Simpsons where one episode Homer rear ends her carriage and is thrown in the tower of London awaiting execution, and in family guy where they re-imagined the show as a British sitcom.



Written by Munir Abumuhor