Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom Over Khloé Kardashian Photo

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Reality star Khloé Kardashian posted a picture on her Instagram of herself showering outside in a bikini, which started some drama between her ex-boyfriend NBA player Tristian Thompson and ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Lamar had commented on the pic with “Hottie” alongside a handful of emojis, while Thompson left his own comment with two red hearts and two thirsty smiley emoji faces.

Tristan wrote directly to Lamar: 'God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.'

Thompson's reference to 'god brought you back' refers to the time Odom suffered a near-fatal overdosed back in 2015, the comment was warning that he came back from the dead once but might not be so lucky next time.

Lamar appears to have deleted his: 'Hottie,' comment shortly after posting it.

Lamar and Khloé met and got married within a month in 2009. However, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013, after the athlete started cheating and using drugs. The divorce was finalized in 2016.

Thompson and Kardashian have been in an on-and-off relationship due to Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women over the years. However, the two get along well because of their daughter True.