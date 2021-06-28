Tristian Thompson Refers to Khloe Kardashian as 'Best Friend' Following Their Split

By: Alexandra Abumuhor

Tristian Thompson gushes of over ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on her 37th birthday.

The NBA player shared a heartwarming tribute to the reality star in honor of her 37th birthday on Sunday, following their reported split.

Tristan and Khloe have been in a five-year on-and-off relationship filled with multiple cheating scandals on his part, Thompson was reportedly spotted entering a private bedroom with three women at Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer's party in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 17.

''Happy birthday @ khloekardashian''

''Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy, and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.'' he wrote to his 3.4 million Instagram followers with three photos attached to the caption.

He continued, ''Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. '' with two heart emojis.

🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 21, 2021

Tristan, who last reconciled with Khloe last year, appeared to deny recent cheating accusations on Twitter on Monday by adding several blue cap emojis which indicates that something is a lie.

The pair have yet to comment on their breakup speculations.

For what it's worth, fans were not happy about Tristian's post and took to the comments to decry his public display of affection.

When Khloe was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True, Tristan was spotted getting close to a woman at a bar before she headed to his hotel room at 5 a.m.

Nearly one year later, Tristan was back in the spotlight after kissing Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party on Valentine's weekend in LA, where they stayed in a house party till the morning.

Days before Thompson shared the Khloe tribute, he commented with two red hearts on a series of photo posted by the Good American founder which featured her and their daughter true.