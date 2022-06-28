  1. Home
  3. Turkish Chef CZN Burak Cooks For Children in Sudan

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 28th, 2022 - 12:04 GMT
Chef CZN Burak
CZN Burak cooks for the children of Sudan

On Monday, famous Turkish chef CZN Burak was trending on social media after visiting Sudan.

And in the pictures, chef Burak can be seen cooking large meal for the children in Sudan during a visit to the village of Tembuya which is located in the countryside of the capital Khartoum.

His visit was in coordination with the Turkish Red Crescent Society, where "Chef Burak" distributed gifts to children of Sudan.

Chef Burak also distributed meat to families in the Sudanese village

 

Tags:CZN BurakTurkish chefChefTurkeySudan

