The Tweet Is Fake! Bassma Boussel Is Still Insisting on Divorcing Tamer Hosny

Last Friday, Moroccan fashion designer Bassma Boussel has announced that she and her husband, Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny are preparing the divorce papers.

The news came as a shock to fans of the couple because of their successful marriage along the past 8 years.

Yesterday, a tweet by an account named @bassmaboussel_1 claimed to belong to Bassma herself tweeted that she retreated her decision and that she made a mistake and will get back to Tamer.

The alleged tweet said: "Every person makes mistakes and retreats, thinks and recounts his calculations, and recognizes that it was a mistake, so he retracts many decisions taken in difficult times that could have ruined his life. I learned a lot from experience, and I learned that not all people have inner peace in order to wish good for others, and may our Lord keep the eyes of the rivalries away, and in the end may he preserves my husband and children."

كل إنسان بيغلط وبيرجع يفكر ويعيد حساباته وبيعرف انه كان غلط فبيتراجع عن قرارات كتير كان ممكن تفرقله فى حياته وقت ضيقته انا اتعلمت كتير من التجربة واتعلمت مش كل الناس عندها السلام النفسى عشان تتمنى الخير لغيرها وربنا يبعد عيون الناس القتالة وبالأخير يحفظلى زوجى واولادى

-بسمه بوسيل pic.twitter.com/QuHaUKVnK5 — Bassma Boussel🇲🇦 (@bassmaboussel_1) November 14, 2020

However, fans of Boussel did some checking and confirmed that the account is "fake" and does not belong to Bassma, and in case she wants to make a new statement, she will do it through her official Instagram account, where she originally revealed the news.