Tyga gets canceled in Lebanon

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 17th, 2023 - 08:40 GMT
Tyga has yet to comment on the concert's cancellation.

Byblos international festival's official Facebook page released a statement confirming the cancellation of Tyga's upcoming Lebanon concert. 

The statement read: "Byblos International Festival regretfully announces the cancellation of TYGA’s concert this Saturday 19th for reasons beyond its control. A full refund will start on Monday. More details soon."

The announcement was attached to the concert's poster with the word "canceled" stamped on it.

Prior to Byblos' post, Lebanon's Monkey Management announced that Tyga's concert will be postponed, they captioned: "We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Tyga concert scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2023, has been postponed."

"We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your understanding. Rest assured, we are committed to rescheduling the event, and details will be announced at a later date."

Tyga has yet to comment on the concert's cancellation. 

Picture: Tyga Gets Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

 

Tags:TygaLebanon

