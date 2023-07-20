Updates on Travis Scott's Egypt concert

ALBAWABA - Everything you need to know about the updates developing on Travis Scott's Egypt concert.

Mustafa Kamel, the captain of the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate shared a video on his Facebook page where she shared statements regarding American rapper, Travis Scott's upcoming concert at the Pyramids.

Kamel revealed that he is against canceling the concert and that the permit for the concert got released before he knew who Travis Scott was.

And after the negative reactions that the concert received, Kamel saw that people were terrified of the concert and took a look at previous concerts for Scott and all the "devilish" events that occurred.

He added that the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate is not the only way to get permits for concerts and that there are three total ways of receiving a permit, Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate, Ministry of Culture, and Ministry of Manpower.

Kamel said: "But did I ban the concert? No, I did not, nor did I decline the permit, But I respected people's feelings from all religions, and was worried when they told me that the singer does devilish rituals at concerts and that people previously died during the performances."

The captain of the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate shared that he did not want to be responsible if "god forbid" something happened to the concert-goers.

"All we have asked is to put security considerations "into effect" and If the license is with the company and security approvals come as a union, we all want peace."

He added: "If someone asked what this all means, and if the concert will take place or not, we don't know, no one knows a thing."

Mohammed Siraj, Managing Director and Executive Director of Ticketsmarche , in a radio statement, confirmed that Travis Scott's concert will take place on July 28 and will be one of the largest in the Pyramids, because Travis Scott is a large artist with a large youth audience.

Mohammed Siraj said, "Before we announce the sale of tickets, we have ascertained the existence of the necessary permits, the organizing company with them all the permits and any need that is documented and sealed exists and has already been issued. The opening of the sale was at 2 a.m. and the tickets were concluded in 11 minutes. This is a global number and the first time in the history of organizing parties in Egypt."

He added that "The party has a small audience so that it is organized to fit the size of the party, and the audience who bought tickets from 54 countries, there is a big tourism that will see Egypt and everyone who bought tickets asked to stay in Egypt for a while after attending the party for tourism. The event is big and important, and any artist who comes and sings in the pyramid this makes the artist an added value to the kind of art he offers, and remember when the Backstreet Boys came recently and held their ceremony in Egypt so simplified and allowed and envisioned. If you look at their official accounts on social media, you will find what they did in Egypt they didn't do anywhere else, and they told us to come back. "

He pointed out that "there is no need to withdraw the permit after it was issued, and the artistic team that is in Egypt to work on the event is there for 10 days. People are busy. I don't know why the truth happened. We will talk again at the ceremony because it is an important event that works in the history of entertainment in the Middle East and Egypt."