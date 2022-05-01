Video: Daniella Rahmeh Admits She Thought Mohammad Al-Ahmad Was 'Self-Centered'

In a new interview with 'Till Death' co-stars on 'Layali Ramadan' with TV presenters Saudi Elham Ali and her husband artist Khaled Sager, Daniella Rahmeh and Mohammed Al Ahmad opened up about their friendship and how it grew stronger with filming.

Rahmeh revealed that she felt Al-Ahmad was anti-social at first, and when they first started filming, the duo did not have a very good friendship as the actress though Mohammad was self-centered.

The lebanese actress said: 'at first, we were not used to each other, in the beginning I though Mohammad was a bit far away from everyone and not just from me'

The artist looked at Mohammad saying, 'Don't get me wrong but at first I thought you were self centered'.

Al-Ahmad replied to the actress: 'no, no, believe me, before filming, I had a personal issue which you don't know about, I was in quarantine for 4 months in a hotel, when the quarantine ended, I directly headed to the first day of filming of 'Till Death''

The actor added: 'but that is a personal excuse, but to tell you honestly, I normally need time in order for me to form a strong friendship with someone'.

Daniella commented on her co-star statement claiming that she always liked to spend time with the person who will be working with her on a new acting project, she said: 'It is always better to spend time with your co-stars before filming starts in order for us to get used to the new people, and characters '

She added: 'Me and Mohammad did not have that unfortunately, as directly we started filming before we even met, and that hard part is that we played a married couple.'