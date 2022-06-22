Video of Fahriye Evcen's Death Causes Controversy

  1. Home
Published June 22nd, 2022 - 08:55 GMT
Emre Konuk described her as a “precious stone”
Highlights
The video of Fahriye Evcen's murder causes controversy on social media

Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen topped the Google search engine after the final episode of the historical series "Alparslan: Büyük Selçuklu", in which she embodied the role of the Sultan's wife.

A large number of viewers sympathized with her, because of the scene of her killing in the recent events of the work, which increased the possibility of her withdrawing from work for unknown reasons, and her inability to participate in the upcoming seasons of work.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TRT 1 (@trt1)

However, a large number of journalists and critics praised her high performance, to the extent that producer and writer Emre Konuk described her as a “precious stone” because of her performance in the series.


 

