That Video on TikTok Is NOT for Saddam Hussein's Granddaughter.. Check Out Who She Is

That was not Hareer Hussein Kamel!

Last week, a video went viral on TikTok claiming to belong to Hareer Hussein Kamel, one of Saddam Hussein's granddaughters.

The video created a fuss because people were not used to seeing Hareer in that appearance, which they claimed does not suit a former presidential family.

Twitter users made fun of TikTok users, and said that they have been editing videos they think belong to Saddam Hussein's granddaughter Hareer.

They also revealed that the woman in the videos is Kritika Malik. And according to arealnews.com, she is the most popular fitness model and Youtuber of India.

Hareer Hussein Kamel is the granddaughter the former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and her mother is Raghad Saddam Hussein.

She was born on July 19, 1986, and her grandfather Saddam was the one who named her after he opened a page of the Qur’an and began to read and found that the word Hareer “silk” is suitable for naming.

Hareer Hussein Kamel has an Instagram account with more than 134k followers, and she usually shares her life moments on it.