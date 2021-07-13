Video: Watch Mel Gibson Saluts Donald Trump at UFC Fight

by Alexandra Abumuhor

A viral video roamed around social media which showed American actor Mel Gibson saluting former US President Donald Trump as he walked by and waved to the crowd at the UFC fight.

The short clip was initially posted on The Columbia Bugle's Twitter page.

Mel’s reaction and gesture caused fans to question about his political views and caused backlash all over social media.

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

The actor who is known for his role in 'Braveheart' previously discussed his political views in an interview, admitting 'he is politically incorrect, “Who the hell cares what I think? I’m not an expert – what am I qualified to talk about?”

“I am politically incorrect, that’s true,” he added. “Political correctness to me is just intellectual terrorism. I find that really scary, and I won’t be intimidated into changing my mind. Everyone isn’t going to love you all the time.”

The 65-year-old has faced a lot of criticism for his history of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic outbursts over the years, and people weren’t surprised that Gibson may be a Trump stan.

Several other celebrities attended the fight, including Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber, Miles Teller, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, Steve-O, Baker Mayfield, and Mark Davis.

Scroll down for fans' responses to Mel Gibson's gestures!

