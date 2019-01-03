WATCH Dominique Horani Falls on Stage in Short Dress on New Year's Eve (Video)

During her latest New Year's on stage performance Dominque lost balance and fell on stage. (Source: dominiquehourani - Instagram)

Lebanese performer Dominque Hourani went through an embarrassing moment during her latest New Year's on stage performance as she lost balance and fell on stage.

Dominique was walking on stage in a nightclub in Beirut while singing, but she suddenly fell on the floor leaving everyone gasping. she was assisted to get up instantly and among those who approached her was Lebanese singer Joe Ashkar that was present there as well.

After the embarrassing incident, the first reaction from the Lebanese beauty was getting into hysterical laughter to get over her timid feelings over what happened to her in front of the spectators' eyes.

Joe Ashkar who hurried to her and encouraged her with clapping after he sensed her embarrassment, and then made a hand gesture to the audience that all is okay so that worry does not spread in the hall.