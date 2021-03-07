Jordanians Are Shocked and Saddened to Learn the Death of Young Social Media Star, Abood Omari, 23

May his soul RIP.

Jordanian social media star Abdullah Al-Omari, known as Abood Omari, has passed away in a car accident last night in South Africa at the age of 23, where he was on a vacation with 4 of his friends.

Abood's dad confirmed the sad news on social media where he wrote: 'With great sorrow and sadness, I mourn the death of my beloved son Abdullah Omar Al-Omari, who passed away this evening, following an unfortunate accident in South Africa.'

Abood Omari's death came as a shock to all Jordanians as well as many Arab social media stars, especially after his successful appearance last Thursday with Jordanian presenter Nadia Al-Zoubi in her carpool talk show Laffeh With Nadia (A Ride With Nadia).

Nadia Al-Zoubi mourned the Jordanian comedian by re-posting the last picture he shared yesterday, and wrote: 'It's very very soon Abood' adding a verse from Quran: 'We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.'

Jordanian actor Yazan Nobani mourned his friend by saying: 'Brother, friend and beloved Abood Omari, news of you death came as a thunderbolt on us. Our hearts cried. I only saw in you goodness, love, vigor, enthusiasm, and love for life .. May God have mercy on you, my beloved, and may He provide your family with patience.'

Social media comedian Lorans Almansi was also shocked and saddened to learn that his friend Abood had passed away.

Lorans shared more than one post to express his grief, and wrote: 'Nobody tells me that Abood is dead, I can't believe that.. You promised me to finish university together and do a huge business.'

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ambassador Dhaifallah Ali Al-Fayez said that all the relatives of the deceased have been contacted and informed of the unfortunate accident, and his body will be transported to Jordan upon the request of his family.

Abood has been working on a comedy show to be premiered on Roya TV next Ramadan, starring with Khaled and Ayman Abli and Wissam Qutub.