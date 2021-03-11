Wedding Kiss! Nicolas Mouawad Weds His Beautiful Ukrainian Girlfriend (Video)

Nicolas Mouawad is no longer single.

Lebanese artist Nicolas Mouawad married his Ukrainian girlfriend, and shared intimate wedding footage on Instagram where the newlyweds exchanged hugs and kisses.

Nicolas captioned the video saying: 'Happily ever after.. We got married for the first and last time.'

Mouawad revealed that he was dating his Ukrainian sweetheart since September 2020, as he always shares pictures with her but without revealing her name or identity.

In the wedding video, Nicolas was heard saying: 'Your presence in my life is a proof of the love that God has for me. I sometimes feel I don't deserve you.'

In return, the new bride said: 'Nicolas, when I look at you, I see my whole life standing in front of me, and I'm overwhelmed by God's blessing for trusting me with you.'



On September 2020, Mouawad shared the first picture of his lover, and wrote: 'My long awaited happiness.'

Then Nicolas continued sharing moments with his new girlfriend, and always expressing his love to her.

On the beautiful Ukrainian girlfriend's birthday, Nicolas shared some silly pictures when he was having some fun time with her, and wrote:

'For the way u embrace my craziness.. And for how happy u make me feel, For the way u look at me, And for all the good u see in me,

Today, on ur #birthday, I want the THANK YOU to be public, and I want u to know, once more, that even if we are thousands of miles away, my #heart will always be wherever u are..

HAPPY BIRTHDAY #love.'