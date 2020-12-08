What a Beautiful Diamond Ring! Did Haya Karazon Indirectly Announce Tying the Knot? (Picture)

So that's two out of three Karazon sisters tying the knot.

Jordanian fashionista and the younger sister of songstress Diana Karazon 'Haya Karazon' has previously announced that she's involved with someone, and that she will not throw a wedding and will surprise everyone with tying the knot.

It seems that Haya truly put her words into action with the latest picture she posted on Instagram.

The youngest Karazon sister shared a mirror selfie while parading a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

She captioned the post: "Make sure that tough days will make you a strong and unbreakable person."

Followers suggested that this is Haya's way of announcing marriage, especially since she suddenly moved to live in Dubai, and we've seen her sister Zain and their mother travelling to UAE to help her decorate her new place.

Haya Karazon was unable to attend sister Diana Karazon's wedding because of getting caught up with clients in Dubai.

Diana had decided to throw the wedding in a matter of week, and even if Haya has intended to attend, she wouldn't be able to make as she will need to spend 14 days in quarantine once she arrives to Jordan.