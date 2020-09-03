What Coronavirus?! Emmanuel Macron Embraces Majida El-Roumi in an Emotional Encounter (Video)

The French President appreciates Lebanon veterans. He met Majida El-Roumi following his special visit to Fairuz at her home.

Lebanese veteran songstress Majida El-Roumi revealed the details of her prestigious meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place at the headquarters of the French ambassador in Beirut, Pine Residence.

Emmanuel Macron had previously confirmed his desire to highlight Lebanon's artistic and cultural face.

A statement issued by Majida Al-Roumi's media office revealed that Macron wanted to see a Lebanese-French artistic cooperation aimed at helping Lebanon.

The statement added: "The French President wanted to conclude his visit to Lebanon by meeting Mrs. Majida Al-Roumi, stressing his desire to highlight Lebanon's artistic and cultural face."

The statement concluded: "The French President was touched by the words of El-Roumi, who saw tears in his eyes, so he embraced her as if he was embracing the Lebanese people to say: (You will be fine)."