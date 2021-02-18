  1. Home
Published February 18th, 2021 - 09:12 GMT
What a Cute Couple! Wafaa El-Kilany Hugs Taim Hassan on His 45th Birthday Denying Separation Rumors (Picture)

It's been rumored that Wafaa and Taim were going to divorce.

But on Syrian actor Taim Hassan's 45th birthday, Egyptian anchor Wafaa El-Kilany denied those allegations.

Wafaa shared a romantic picture with Taim with her 2.5 million followers on Instagram while they were hugging, and Taim giving Wafaa a kiss on the forehead.

El-Kilany captioned the picture: 'Happy Birthday My L❤️E'.

Via Instagram Stories, The Egyptian beauty also shared two pictures of the romantic and chic birthday cake she's got for hubby Taim.

Fans of the couple were thrilled to see that their marriage is fine, as they wished them a happy life together.

Last December, separation rumors of the couple were widely circulated, but they denied them when Taim and Wafaa attended the late director Hatem Ali's funeral together.

