What Would You Do If You Were in Her Shoes? Salman Khan Wipes His Sweat With Sonam Kapoor's Shawl! Watch

A video of Bollywood star Salman Khan that viral on social media has sparked strong reactions.

Khan appeared wiping his sweat with the shawl of his fellow actress Sonam Kapoor, whose reaction was also strange, as she seemed very calm and did not show any signs of anger over Khan's behavior.

The two appeared at a public occasion where they were surrounded by a large crowd of journalists and members of the public, causing Khan to turn very hot and sweaty. It seems he did not have tissue papers on hand, so instead he found an alternative: the clothes of his colleague.

While the public criticized Khan's behavior and described it as "disgusting, immoral and unprofessional," some praised Kapoor's reaction which was surprisingly calm, as though she expected Khan to do it.