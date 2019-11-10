'Where Did You All Come From!' Mia Khalifa Hits 18 Million Followers on Instagram, Gives Special Thanks From her Bedroom! (Video)

  1. Home
Published November 10th, 2019 - 08:32 GMT
Mia Khalifa hit 18 million followers on Instagram (Source: @miakhalifa Instagram)

Sports commentator and former porn star Mia Khalifa hit 18 million followers on Instagram.


The Lebanese-American media personality gave her fans a special thanks from the bedroom, which apparently was a prank, most likely done by her fiance chef Robert Sandberg.

Mia captioned the video:

"18 million, holy s**t where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life’s been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren’t psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly f**k the psychos."

 

