'Where Did You All Come From!' Mia Khalifa Hits 18 Million Followers on Instagram, Gives Special Thanks From her Bedroom! (Video)

Sports commentator and former porn star Mia Khalifa hit 18 million followers on Instagram.
The Lebanese-American media personality gave her fans a special thanks from the bedroom, which apparently was a prank, most likely done by her fiance chef Robert Sandberg.
Mia captioned the video:
"18 million, holy s**t where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life’s been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren’t psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly f**k the psychos."
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)