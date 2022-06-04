Who is The Turkish Star That Will Star Along Syrian Actor Taim Hassan?

Turkish star Kenan Çoban took to his Instagram page to share a picture alongside the Al Haiba star Taim Hassan

The picture is set to be taken while behind the scenes of an episode of Al Haiba in Istanbul.

And from the people's reactions, it is safe to say that the audience cant wait to see Al Haiba, it is worth noting that Çoban has a large fan base in Lebanon and the Arab world amid his appearance in (Al Haiba - Wadi Al Theab ) ''Valley of the Wolves''