Who were the performers at the Royal Jordanian wedding?

ALBAWABA - On the first of June, Crown Prince of Jordan, Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah tied the knot with now Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

The Jordanian Royal family held a lavish wedding to celebrate the Royal couple, and the reception was held at the Al Husseiniya Palace where Jordan's brightest stars held a rocking performance.

Among the singers was Hussam Siilawy, who performed his hit song, "Bas Ashanek," and shared a snippet of his performance on his Instagram page, Siilawy wrote: "I am so proud that I was one of the performers who performed in front of the Hashemite family and a group of world leaders. Such a special day for the Arab world and in Jordan in particular."

He added: "Congratulations to his Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. Thank you to the Hashemite family, and thank you to my followers, because you are the reason I am here today."

Jordanian band, Jama'et Kheir also performed at the reception, and the band shared a video documenting their perfomance on Instagram and penned the post: "Massive gratitude for the opportunity to sing one of the closest songs to my heart “inti malathi” at the Royal wedding."

"Thank you for everyone who supported us, and contributed to it being a wonderful experience."

Firas Farhoud of Jordanian band, Guitanai performed at the Royal Wedding, and shared the experience on his socials writing: "Such a beautiful moment singing at this fairy-tale wedding, my heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa AlHussein."

He added: "I had the honor and pleasure of presenting @guitanai during Jordan's Royal wedding and sharing the stage with the incredible talents @jamaetkhair , @yazanhaifawi , @siilawyofficial Special thanks to @aliomrankhair for the tremendous effort we put in together to create this amazing production. Also, heartfelt appreciation to @mosaicasingers and @nmc_khf for their contributions."

Jordanian singer Yazan Haifawi performed his hit song, "Weinek Min Zaman," and shared a video of his performance on his official Instagram account and captioned: "I had the honor to perform and attend the wedding of His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II The Crown Prince of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Her Majesty Queen Rania Abdullah at Al-Husseinia Al-Amir Palace. Great honor and great moments."



