Will Amber Heard Skip Aquaman 2 After Johnny Depp Legal Drama?

The actress, 34, is dampening rumors she won't be returning to her role as Mera in the second Aquaman film, telling Entertainment Weekly she's ready and rearing to film once more.

Heard's comments come after months of unconfirmed rumors she would not be reprising the role from the Jason Momoa-fronted 2018 James Wan superhero hit.

'I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back, she told EW. 'I'm so excited to film that.'

The actress said that the production plans to start around 2021, but obviously anything is up in the air currently due to the pandemic.

The film has yet to officially be approved and as of now there is not a cast or start date attached.

Many in the media have been keen to point out how Heard/Aquaman rumors began ramping up as ex Johnny Depp's libel suit against The Sun intensified.



Depp was suing the UK newspaper for describing him as a 'wife beater' while writing about his heated relationship with Heard, who had also been sued by Depp for suggesting he abused her in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Though an audio recording where Heard admitted 'hitting' Depp emerged in January, a judge dismissed Depp's claim this month, ruling that The Sun's claims about Depp were 'substantially true.'

Shortly after the actor was forced to quit his role in Fantastic Beasts 3, a Harry Potter spin-off written by his friend J. K. Rowling.

Depp has maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal the UK court's decision.

Referring to those matters, Heard went on to tell EW: 'Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality.

'Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year.'

Heard previously wrote about how coming forth about her experience with domestic abuse at the hands of such an influential figure had professional impacts. In the piece she came out as a victim of abuse and never named any specific abusers.

In a 2018 piece for the Washington Post she wrote: 'Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted.

'A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me.'