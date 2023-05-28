Will Bassma Boussel start singing again?

ALBAWABA - Bassma Boussel might return to her singing career full time after her split from her husband, singer Tamer Hosny

A few weeks after her split from husband Tamer Hosny, Bassma Boussel is set to make a comeback to the music world after years of absence.

The singer presented a series of songs that she covered while spending some time at the studio.

Boussel shared on her Instagram story a clip alongside sound engineer Mustafa Raoof, and fans couldn't help but ask if Boussel is returning to the music scene for sure? or is she just spending time at the studio.

This comes after Boussel attacked Hosny on Instagram after he shared a video of himself during Hala Omar's wedding to her husband Amr on his Instagram account, where he appeared standing next to her as his arm placed around hers.

In a lengthy comment, Hosny explained how much Hala means to him and wrote: "I've known Hala Omar since she was a kid, she was one of my fans who fought for my name, she was 14 years-old and I decided to hire her as a manager instead of hiring a company."

Boussel was not happy with Hosny's post and re-shared the video on her story and wrote: "Only god will can judge you, The respect of a relationship starts with the respect of others, especially if there was someone who was the main reason behind destroying your home and the lives of your children, actions speak louder than words, unfollow forever."



