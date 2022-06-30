Yasser Al Azmeh Makes Fun of an Al Jazeera Documentary Post, And Here is Why

Yesterday, famous Syrian actor Yasser Al Azmeh took to his Twitter account to call out Al Jazeera Documentary on a fake-picture used on one of their posts.

Yasser Al Azmeh retweeted a post that was shared by the media page on his Twitter account, the post featured a picture of the Syrian actor.

And the pan-Arab satellite Arabic language film and documentary channel wrote on the picture: A unique Arab Astronomer, the heliocentric theory is attributed to him, and he was known as the most famous temporal in Islamic history, as he developed and manufactured the sundial''

They added: 'So what is it that you still need to know about ''Ibn Al Shater Al Demashqi'''

And apparently, the picture the Al Jazeera used in their post was not a picture of the astronomer, but it was a picture of the Syrian actor Yasser Al Azmeh.

Al Azmeh retweeted the post, and added a picture of him, and captioned: ''It seems that Al-Shater, borrowed my picture, but little does he know that it belongs to the series (And Jerusalem Returns) where i co-starred with Egyptian artist Abdullah Ghaith.