  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Is That You?! Dr. Khuloud Completely UNRECOGNIZABLE After Having Major Nose Job (Video)

Is That You?! Dr. Khuloud Completely UNRECOGNIZABLE After Having Major Nose Job (Video)

Published December 20th, 2020 - 08:55 GMT
Is That You?! Dr. Khuloud Completely UNRECOGNIZABLE After Having Major Nose Job (Video)

We bet you can't recognize Dr. Khuloud now!

The Kuwaiti beauty revealed the results of the nose job she underwent two weeks ago on her birthday on December the 19th.

On Twitter, she posted a picture of her new features and captioned it: 'Officially 32 years old. Happy birthday to me'.

On Instagram, the wife of Jordanian model Amin deleted the video revealing her new features only few minutes after posting it, due to the amount of criticism she'd received.

Among comments were: "Your new small nose does not fit your face at all", "I don't know but I feel you're no longer beautiful with this new small nose."

The Princess and the Maids! Kuwaiti Fashionista Dr. Kholoud Provokes Followers With a Picture of Her 7 MAIDS!

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...