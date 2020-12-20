Is That You?! Dr. Khuloud Completely UNRECOGNIZABLE After Having Major Nose Job (Video)

We bet you can't recognize Dr. Khuloud now!

The Kuwaiti beauty revealed the results of the nose job she underwent two weeks ago on her birthday on December the 19th.

On Twitter, she posted a picture of her new features and captioned it: 'Officially 32 years old. Happy birthday to me'.

officially 32 years old 🎂💙💉happy birthday to me pic.twitter.com/eQbXtE6zAf — د. خلود (@dr_kholodiii_) December 18, 2020

On Instagram, the wife of Jordanian model Amin deleted the video revealing her new features only few minutes after posting it, due to the amount of criticism she'd received.

Among comments were: "Your new small nose does not fit your face at all", "I don't know but I feel you're no longer beautiful with this new small nose."