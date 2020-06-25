Zainab Fayyad, Haifa Wehbe's Daughter, Celebrates Her 27th Birthday in Lilac Dress, With Beautiful Daughters (Images)

Beauty and fashion expert Zainab Fayyad, and daughter of Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe, celebrated her 27th birthday with her two beautiful daughters Rahaf and Daniella Fawaz yesterday.

Fayyad dazzled in a Lilac gown she purchased from the online store Voga Closet as she held her gourgeous birthday cake.

In another image shot with her daughters, Zainab said onn her special day: "Thanks from my heart for your greetings and sweet words, I love you so much."

"Of course, my joy would not be complete without my heart and all my life [referring to her daughters]. With their presence, my life is colored with happiness."

Zainab concluded: "May God protect them and give them double my happiness and may He protect everyone's kids."