Zayn Malik Shows Off New PINK Hair

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor,

Earlier on Wednesday, former One Direction member Zayn Malik took to his Instagram account to share a rare selfie where he showed off newly dyed hair.

The singer, 29, appeared in pink-colored locks, and fans blew up social media as Malik rarely posts Instagram pictures. Zayn wore a white tank top a silver necklace and gazed into the camera.

Despite Malik not being very active on social media, but the singer has been extra absent recently amid ending his relationship with the mother of his child and ex-girlfriend Palestinian model Gigi Hadid.

Malik's latest appearance was on Hadid's Instagram account as she posted a snap of their daughter 22-months old Khai, to mark Father's day, and no faces were shown in the picture.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have dealt with many upside downs during their relationship, the duo's final 2021 split came after the Dusk Till Dawn singer was accused of pushing Gigi's mother Yolanda, 58, against a dresser.

Zayn denied the abuse allegations and received a probation to create a 'peaceful family environment'

However, despite everything, Zayn and Gigi now stayed on good terms and are coparenting their daughter Khai happily together.