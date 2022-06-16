Zendaya Responds to pregnancy rumors

Zendaya weighs in on rumors she and Tom Holland are expecting.



Earlier this week, a TikTok surfaced all around social media platforms that shows a screenshot of Zendaya's Instagram account with a post of an ultrasound, the caption read: 'I love you. halfway there.' with Tom Holland tagged in the post.

Zendaya was quick to deny the rumors and wrote on her Instagram story: ''see now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason weekly.''

"Anyway, back to filming Challengers," she wrote.

After the Euphoria star's post, it was clearly proved that the TikTok post was nothing but a prank.