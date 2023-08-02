Zendaya shares heart-breaking Angus Cloud tribute

ALBAWABA - Zendaya mourned the death of her friend and costar Angus Cloud on Tuesday.

Zendaya wrote a very emotional post on her Instagram mourning the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud who died at the age of 25-year-old.

The 26-year-old posted a black and white photo of Cloud of played the beloved drug dealer Fezco on Euphoria, she wrote: "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)."

She added: "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…" they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

She ended her caption: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.

Cloud died at his family home in Oakland on July 31, 2023. The actor battled mental illnesses prior to his death, and Cloud's family shared a statement to TMZ saying: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor