Drinks that help with weight loss

ALBAWABA - You might be on a weight losing journey, or you might be trying to eat healthier, and thinking of what type of food is right for you and which is not, but what about what to drink?

It might be easy to forget to take into account what you should be drinking while trying to lose weight or if you are trying to have a healthier diet, but the facts are that what you decide to drink would affect your body, either positively or negatively.

It's easy to know that some drinks are full of sugar and would be bad for you, considering that water is a must, but what about other drinks? Here are some healthy drinks that can help you with weight loss:

1- Herbal tea

While the benefits of herbal tea would overall depend on which type of it you go with, as there are a few to pick from, rooibos and ginger teas to name a few, the one shared benefit between the two types is that they don't typically contain any caffeine, unlike other types of teas.

Another good benefit, for example, Rooibos tea is able to help stop fat cells from forming.

2- Green tea

Shutterstock

If herbal teas aren't your thing, then you should give green tea a try.

Green tea is rich in catechins, has zero calories if it's unsweetened, help reduce the risk of cancer, and studies have shown that it can decrease body weight and body fat.

3- Black tea

Black tea is a type of tea that has undergone more oxidation than other types, such as green tea.

Oxidation refers to a chemical reaction that happens to tea leaves when they are left to be exposed to the air, resulting in browning that causes the characteristic dark color of black tea. Black tea is full of antioxidants, specifically polyphenols, which reduce your risk of obesity.

4- Coconut water

If you want a drink that can make you feel both hydrated and replenished, consider coconut water. Coconut water is not only tasty, but it's also low in calories and carbs, while it's full of vitamins and minerals like vitamin C and manganese.

Another benefit to coconut water is that it contains potassium, which helps remove extra sodium from your body.

5- Protein shakes

Shutterstock

If you want to feel fuller throughout the day, protein shakes are a must. Not only do they make you feel full, which would lead you to wanting to eat less, but also it takes more time for your body to digest them, which would cause you to lose more calories in the process.

Similar to herbal tea, there are a few different types of protein shakes to pick from, so make sure to pick one that is best for you.

These are just some of the drinks that can hopefully help you achieve whatever goal you might have. Luckily there are many options to pick from, and you won't have to worry that you'll have to drink the same two types of drinks over and over, and you can always reward yourself with a sugary drink every now and then too.