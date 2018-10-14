Forced Eating of Pork and Drinking of Alcohol for Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, China

Hundreds of protesters marched in Istanbul chanting anti-China slogans outside the Chinese consulate in 2015. (FilePhoto/AFP)

As part of the continuous crackdown on the Muslim Uyghur minority in China, the Communist Party leaders in Xinjiang announced their plan to fight halal products in a step to combat Islam and terrorism, as argued.

In an announcement was shared on the city’s official WeChat account, the party leaders in Urumqi have begun an anti-halal movement last Monday in which they led responsible parties to swear an oath to “fight a decisive battle against 'pan-halalisation”.

The WeChat post also confirmed that government employees should not have any diet problems and work canteens would be changed so officials could try all kinds of cuisine.

On top of large-scale detentions in “education centers” where they are all pressured to denounce their religion, being forced to attend Chinese language classes, repeat slogans praising the Chinese leader and the communist party and being forced to eat pork and drink alcohol, Muslim Uyghurs are now facing new laws that might force them to replace the non-halal products and food with non-halal.

This is believed to come as part of the Chinese government efforts to stop Islam from “penetrating secular life” and increasing "extremism".

The news has been finding massive reactions from human rights activists and Muslims all over the world who expressed their condemnation and denounced the Chinese authorities attempts to ethnically cleanse the Xinjiang Muslims.

Lately, China has been set to face heavy criticism from the international community as more reports had emerged on the mass-detentions faced by the Uyghurs in China. Meanwhile, the Chinese government is still denying reports that accuse it of systematically targeting the beliefs of Muslims in Xinjiang.

