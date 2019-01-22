How a Tragic Royal Love Affair in 1977 Led to Saudi Arabia's Male Guardianship Law

(Twitter/@RanVania)

Debates on the controversial male guardianship system in Saudi Arabia has been brought to light again this week as Saudi women launched a social media campaign to demand getting rid of the law.

The discriminatory male guardianship system requires every woman in Saudi Arabia to receive the approval from her male guardian; a father, brother, husband or son, to make a range of critical decisions on her behalf, including travelling outside the country, getting married, studying abroad or even to leaving prison!

Demands to drop this law have been soaring over the past year, as King Salman issued orders to allow all women access to any government service without the consent of a male guardian. This was regarded as a big step towards real reform which encouraged women to demand more reforms to gain their full rights as equal as men.

On hashtag #سعوديات_نطلب_اسقاط_الولايه924 [Saudi Women Demand Getting Rid of Guardianship System 924], thousands of tweets were calling for women rights to decide their own life decisions without waiting for the approval of a male guardian.

Meanwhile, @RanVania joined the campaign on the same hashtag and tweeted a long thread with the story behind Saudi Arabia’s government approving the male guardianship law in 1977.

Translation: “Thread on Princess Mishaal story, who was the reason behind approving the guardianship law with historical details.”

The story started in 1977 in the time of King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, when one of the royal family princess known as Princess Mishaal bint Fahd, was sent to study at college in Beirut.

While there, the 19-year-old princess fell in love with the 21-year-old nephew of the Saudi Ambassador, identified as Khaled al-Sha'er Mulhallal, and they began an affair that led her into planning to run away with him - from Saudi Arabia and the Royal Family.

Translation: “The 19-year-old princess knew a guy called Khaled al-Sha'er Mulhallal. He is a Saudi man and his age did not exceed 21 years. Although the princess was married in an arranged marriage, she had an affair with him which led her to decide fleeing with him from her husband, family and her crown.”

In the airport, despite the princess’ appearance in a Saudi male's costume, her true identity was revealed by the security who detained her and handed her back to Saudi Arabia.

The story was massive at that time and first-of-its-kind scandal for a princess from Al Saud.

The Saudi royal family then decided to exile the disgraced princess and charges of adultery were brought against her and Khaled Mulhallal.

On 15 July 1977, they were both publicly executed in Jeddah. She was blindfolded, made to kneel, and executed on the instructions of her grandfather for the dishonor she brought on her clan. Khaled was beheaded after he saw the princess’ execution.

Translation: “This led to executing both of them with charges of adultery on July 15, 1977. She was first executed by fire in front of the guy who was blindfolded and beheaded with the sword.”

RanVania also tweeted about the backlash faced by Saudi Arabia at that time and the conspiracy that surrounds this story until this time.

As some believe the princess was executed, many raised doubts that the princess was shot and killed on the same day as her family knew about her affair. One story suggests a poor girl was executed in her place, as a cover up.

Others also say the princess is still alive until now and is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital in Geneva where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Translation: “One of the weird conspiracies that is compatible with the previous one [that the princess was killed immediately] is that the princess is still alive but imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital in Jeneva where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and she is now 61 years old.”

A week after the Princess Mishaal bint Fahd execution for falling in Love and attempting to run away, Saudi Arabia imposed the male guardianship law across the country.

In the thread, RanVania highlights the fact that the guardianship law is not compatible with the Islamic religion teachings as many in the west believe.

Translation: “So, you all know that Islam started in 610 A.D, before 1409 years. However, the guardianship law started in 1977 before 42 years only. Which means that the guardianship law was found after Islam in 1367 years and this is a definite proof that Islam is not related to the guardianship concept. And this is all documented and searchable.”

RanVania’s thread that is quoted from a publication in Harvard University that documents all details of the story, which went viral as many Saudi women went on to share it and condemn the fact that they are being punished for a princess’ mistake after many decades.

Translation: “As if they are punishing us for Princess Mishaal mistake!!”