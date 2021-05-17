With 12 Killed: Saudi Arabia Slams Mosque Bomb Blast in Kabul on Eid

Saudi Arabia on Sunday said it condemns and denounces an explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least 12 people and wounded 15.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in Shakar Dara district, as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers on the second day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

#UPDATE At least 12 people were killed in a mosque blast on the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Friday, shattering the relative calm of a holiday ceasefire between the warring Taliban and government forceshttps://t.co/Cahq8AgLlq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 14, 2021

The attack also occurred during a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim holiday declared by the Taliban.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom stands in solidarity with Afghanistan in combating violence, extremism and terrorism, adding that it rejects “these criminal acts that are inconsistent with all religious principles and moral and human values.”



The ministry offered condolences to the families of the deceased and the Afghan government and people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Also on Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

During the call, they reviewed relations between their two countries, and opportunities to develop them in various fields.

They also discussed a number of regional issues, developments in Palestine, and other international developments.

This article has been adapted from its original source.