  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. With 12 Killed: Saudi Arabia Slams Mosque Bomb Blast in Kabul on Eid

With 12 Killed: Saudi Arabia Slams Mosque Bomb Blast in Kabul on Eid

Published May 17th, 2021 - 07:01 GMT
Afghan mosque blast by ISIS during Eid Al-Fitr is slammed by Saudi Arabia
Muslim devotees arrived at the Abdul Rahman Mosque to start the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan during a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces, in Kabul on May 13, 2021. WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP
Highlights
Afghan mosque blast by ISIS during Eid Al-Fitr is slammed by Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Sunday said it condemns and denounces an explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least 12 people and wounded 15.

Also ReadCompared with NATO Allies, U.S. Troops Were Less Likely to be Killed in AfghanistanCompared with NATO Allies, U.S. Troops Were Less Likely to be Killed in Afghanistan

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in Shakar Dara district, as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers on the second day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The attack also occurred during a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim holiday declared by the Taliban.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom stands in solidarity with Afghanistan in combating violence, extremism and terrorism, adding that it rejects “these criminal acts that are inconsistent with all religious principles and moral and human values.”


The ministry offered condolences to the families of the deceased and the Afghan government and people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Also on Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

During the call, they reviewed relations between their two countries, and opportunities to develop them in various fields.

They also discussed a number of regional issues, developments in Palestine, and other international developments.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:KabulAfghanistanSaudi ArabiaTalibanEidEid Al-FitrISISMohammad Hanif Atmar

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...